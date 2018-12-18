Blanchester bowlers split with Georgetown

GOSHEN – The Blanchester High School bowling teams split matches with Georgetown Monday in SBAAC National Division action at Eastgate Lanes.

The Ladycats came out on top with a 1,549 to 1,335 win.

Aleah Wells had a 171 game and 321 series to lead Blanchester. Bri Haun followed with a 261 series.

On the boys side, coach Brad Ballinger was pleased with his team’s improvement but Georgetown came out on top 2,140 to 1901. The Wildcats lost by 667 pins in the first meeting.

Brian Miller had a season best game of 192 and led with a 326 series. Orin Pots had a 324 series.