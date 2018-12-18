WHS bowlers take 2 from Lions at Royal Z

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School bowlers took two matches from New Richmond Monday in relatively easy fashion at Royal Z Lanes.

The boys were 2,155 to 2,004 winners in the SBAAC match.

Elijah Martini led the Hurricane with a 402 series (225 and 177). Jordan Tackett was next in line with a 365.

On the girls side, WHS came out on top 1,619 to 1,283. Ariel Comberger led with a 302 series with a 163 high game.

SUMMARY

December 17, 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington Boys 2,155 New Richmond 2,004

WHS-Mason McIntosh 156, 160; Elijah Martini 225, 177; Jordan Tackett 174, 191; Grant Pickard 167, 185; Conner Mitchell 117, —; Grant Mayer —, 125. TOTALS 839, 838

Bakers: 201, 145, 132. TOTAL 478

NR-Chris Dixon 149, 155; Elam Schuey 158, 179; Mitchell Henderson 138, —; Cody Bashears 191, 227; Matthew Hermann —, 86; RavenWest 142, 136. TOTALS 778, 782

Bakers: 140, 157, 147. TOTAL 444

–

Wilmington Girls 1,619 New Richmond 1,283

WHS-Alexia Frazier 133, 134; Nicole Gallion 137, 115; Haylee Wright 100, —; Kenzie Frazier 110, 114; Ariel Comberger 163, 139; Kennedy Harcourt —, 86. TOTALS 643, 588

Bakers: 175, 83, 130. TOTAL 388

NR-Erika 79, 125; Kaitlyn 112, 98; Cheyenne 71, —; CeCe 106, 98; Emily 100, 133; Katrina —, 51. TOTALS 470, 503

Bakers: 87, 124, 97. TOTAL 308