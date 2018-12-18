Hurricane falls to Panthers 55-44

SPRINGBORO – Wilmington lost on the road at Springboro in non-league boys’ basketball action Tuesday night, 55-44.

Wilmington falls to 2-3 overall and the win by the Panthers improves their record to 2-4 on the season.

Springboro held a 14-12 lead after the opening period and took a 25-19 lead into the locker room at intermission.

Wilmington struggled from the field in the early minutes of the third quarter as the Panthers extended their lead to double digits and made it a 15-point martin, 41-26, midway through the quarter. ‘Boro held a 43-31 lead going into the final frame.

Springboro center Mike Berner paced the Panther scoring attack with 17 points, followed by Noah Moser with 12 and Garrett Powell added 10.

For Wilmington, leading scorer was non-starter Sam Jacobyansky with 13 points, nine coming in the second half. Cam Coomer followed with 12 points, including nine in the second half.

Before fouling out early in the fourth quarter, Steven Sweeney had 10 points, all in the first half which included a trio of three-pointers.

From the line Wilmington converted 13 of 18. The Panthers were six of eight from the charity stripe.

Wilmington committed 13 turnovers, eight in the first half, while the Panthers turned it over just five times for the entire night.

Next action for the Hurricane will be Saturday, when Wilmington returns to Fred Summers Court, hosting the defending Division I state champion Moeller Crusaders.

SUMMARY

December 18, 2018

@Springboro High School

Springboro 55 Wilmington 44

W 12.07.12.13…..44

S 14.11.18.12…..55

(44) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Coomer 3-1-5-12, Sweeney 3-3-1-10, Custis 0-0-2-2, Jacobyansky 3-2-5-13, Butcher 3-1-0-7, Brooks 0-0-0-0, Spears 0-0-0-0, Warix 0-0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0-0.

Team Totals: 12-7-13-44.

(55) SPRINGBORO (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Emanuel 1-0-0-2, Yates 2-1-1-6,Moser 6-0-0-12, Dickerson 2-0-2-6, Powell 4-0-2-10, Berner 8-0-1-17, Grevey 1-0-0-2.

Team Totals: 24-1-6-55.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

