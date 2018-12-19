ROB Hurricane win county duals wrestling title

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team won the Clinton County Duals Tuesday at Blanchester High School.

The young Hurricane opened with a 75-7 win over Clinton-Massie then defeated Blanchester 46-24 in the championship match.

“We are fortunate this year to have a large team of hard-working wrestlers,” ROB coach Tim Wiederhold said.

The Wilmington team is 2-5 in duals. They finished fourth at the 18-team North College Hill Invitational this past weekend.

East Clinton was third overall, losing to Blanchester in the opening round, 42-21, but then coming back to edge Clinton-Massie 27-24 in the consolation match.

Jacob Cubbage, Ethan Kessler and Cooper Rack were all 2-0 for the Astros. Kessler had the team’s only pin of the night. Teddy Murphy, Avery Hughes and Lukas Runk were 1-1 for EC.