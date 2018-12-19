Baker game scoring leads BHS bowlers to 2 wins

GEORGETOWN – High-scoring baker games helped the Blanchester High School bowling teams defeated Felicity Tuesday in a pair of SBAAC bowling matches at Community Lanes.

The Blanchester boys were behind 78 pins after the first round. Orin Potts led a Wildcats charge in the second round with a 218 game. Bryan Brewer had a 171 game.

The ‘Cats had three big baker games, coach Brad Ballinger said, and pulled out the 1,960 to 1,790 win.

For the Ladycats, it was a close match throughout but strong scoring in the baker games led to a 1,340 to 1,254 victory.

Bri Haun had a 256 series while Aleah Wells had two strikes in the 10th frame of the final baker game.