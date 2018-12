Wilmington College women’s basketball junior Kelly Noll has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for events played from Dec. 10-16.

Noll poured in a career-high 27 points in the Quakers’ 79-72 victory over Marietta College on Saturday. The Milford High School alumna made 9-of-12 field goal attempts and 6-of-8 from three-point range.

Wilmington (6-4, 2-3 OAC) travels to the McDonalds Holiday Tournament hosted by Bluffton University on Dec. 28-29.