Blanchester MS boys split two with East Clinton

The Blanchester Middle School boys basketball teams split games with East Clinton on Wednesday.

The seventh grade was a 38-19 winner and now stands 3-4 on the year.

Bryce Sipple had 13 points and two assists. Jansen Wymer scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. Drew Wyss had three points. Xander Culberson, Nick Taylor, Bill Hamm, Cole Bradley and Braz Bryom had two points each. Taylor had four steals as well.

The eighth grade Wildcats were defeated 43-22.

Jayden Purdy had nine points. Gabe Faulkner had six points and six rebounds. Dylan Creager, Zach West and Dylan Estep had two points each. Kyle Garrett added a free throw. Garrett and Dustin Trace had four rebounds each.