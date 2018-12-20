Pickard paces Hurricane to win over Broncos

WILMINGTON – Led by a dominant performance by Grant Pickard, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team defeated Western Brown Wednesday in SBAAC action at Royal Z Lanes.
Pickard had games of 246 and 265 to lead the Hurricane with a 521 series. WHS won the match 2,371 to 2,235.
The Lady Hurricane also were victorious 1,79o to 1,747. Ariel Comberger led WHS with a 336 series on games of 178 and 158. Mckenzie Frazier had a 173 game.
SUMMARY
December 19, 2018
@Royal Z Lanes
Wilmington Girls 1,790 Western Brown 1,747
WHS-Nicole Gallion 122, 122; Mckenzie Frazier 173, 107; Alexia Frazier 126, 126; Ariel Comberger 178, 158; Cassidy Cole 111, —; Annie Newberry —, 98. TOTALS 710, 611
Bakers: 151, 168, 150. TOTAL 469
WB-Emma 145, 175; Nikki 97, 123; Emily 140, —; Alliyah 88, —; Alyssa 112, 161; Brooklyn —, 164. TOTALS 582, 728
Bakers: 149, 143, 145. TOTAL 437
–
Wilmington Boys 2,371 Western Brown 2,235
WHS-Mason McIntosh 194, 184; Elijah Martini 172, 187; Jordan Tackett 181, 187; Grant Pickard 246, 265; Brayden Rhoads 125, 122. TOTALS 918, 945
WB-Caleb Fite 141, 152; Noah Hiler 197, 202; Chris Lukmire 143, 146; Wesley O’Hara 141, 190; Austin Grammar 191, 165. TOTALS 813, 855
Bakers: 206, 182, 169