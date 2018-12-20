Pickard paces Hurricane to win over Broncos

WILMINGTON – Led by a dominant performance by Grant Pickard, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team defeated Western Brown Wednesday in SBAAC action at Royal Z Lanes.

Pickard had games of 246 and 265 to lead the Hurricane with a 521 series. WHS won the match 2,371 to 2,235.

The Lady Hurricane also were victorious 1,79o to 1,747. Ariel Comberger led WHS with a 336 series on games of 178 and 158. Mckenzie Frazier had a 173 game.

SUMMARY

December 19, 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington Girls 1,790 Western Brown 1,747

WHS-Nicole Gallion 122, 122; Mckenzie Frazier 173, 107; Alexia Frazier 126, 126; Ariel Comberger 178, 158; Cassidy Cole 111, —; Annie Newberry —, 98. TOTALS 710, 611

Bakers: 151, 168, 150. TOTAL 469

WB-Emma 145, 175; Nikki 97, 123; Emily 140, —; Alliyah 88, —; Alyssa 112, 161; Brooklyn —, 164. TOTALS 582, 728

Bakers: 149, 143, 145. TOTAL 437

–

Wilmington Boys 2,371 Western Brown 2,235

WHS-Mason McIntosh 194, 184; Elijah Martini 172, 187; Jordan Tackett 181, 187; Grant Pickard 246, 265; Brayden Rhoads 125, 122. TOTALS 918, 945

WB-Caleb Fite 141, 152; Noah Hiler 197, 202; Chris Lukmire 143, 146; Wesley O’Hara 141, 190; Austin Grammar 191, 165. TOTALS 813, 855

Bakers: 206, 182, 169

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-20.jpg