WC men on three-game losing skid

BEXLEY – Capital University outscored the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 46-31 in the second half en route to a 75-62 come-from-behind win over the Fightin’ Quakers in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action on Wednesday evening.

Neither team led by more than four points until Kevin Lewis sparked a 9-2 run scoring seven of those nine including a three-pointer at the 5:53 mark of the first half giving Wilmington a 26-18 lead. The Crusaders (10-2, 5-0 OAC) answered with an 11-2 run and looked to go up at the break after a Dan Auble triple, but Andrew Russell answered with a triple of his own putting the Quakers up 32-29 at the break.

Payton Smith opened the second half with a layup, but that field goal would prove to be Wilmington’s only made shot from the field for over six minutes. A DaeShawn Jackson triple broke the drought, however, and got the visitors within three (42-39) at the 13:20 mark.

Capital delivered with what proved to be the game-winning run as the Crusaders held Wilmington to a single BJ Hamilton layup over the next six minutes. Will Patrick connected on a three-pointer with 7:15 to play, but Capital had built up a 16-point advantage (57-41) before that shot and rode that lead to victory.

Wilmington shot 32 percent from both the field (19-of-58) and beyond the three-point arc (9-of-28) to go along with a 15-of-26 (57.7 percent) from the free throw line. Capital finished 42.9 percent (24-of-56) from the field and 71.4 percent (25-of-35) from the charity stripe.

The Quakers made 12 steals and forced 18 turnovers, but the Crusaders held a 54-25 rebounding advantage.

Individually, Jackson led all scorers with 20 points in 28 minutes off the bench. Lewis added eight points, five rebounds, two assists and six steals.

Both Cox and Will Hannah finished with double-doubles for Capital in the win.

Wilmington (5-4, 2-3 OAC) will attempt to stop a three-game skid when the Quakers face nationally-ranked Wabash College at the Kiwanis/Wittenberg Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.