Noll hits late FTs, WC women top Capital 65-64

Noll poured in a career-high 27 points in the Quakers’ 79-72 victory over Marietta College on Saturday. The Milford High School alumna made 9-of-12 field goal attempts and 6-of-8 from three-point range.

Wilmington College women’s basketball junior Kelly Noll has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for events played from Dec. 10-16.

WILMINGTON – Faith Teaford hit two free throws with 3.2 seconds to play lifting the Wilmington College women’s basketball team to a 65-64 win over Capital University in Ohio Athletic Conference play Wednesday evening.

Wilmington hit its first two shots from the field, three-pointers by Teaford and Kelly Noll, but would hit just one more field goal in the first quarter as Capital built a 15-11 lead after 10 minutes.

The Crusaders built a six-point (21-15) lead midway through the second quarter, but an 11-2 run capped by jumpers from McKayla Binkley gave Wilmington a 28-25 lead. Tori Grasso made the last basket of the half as the Quakers clung to a 28-27 edge at halftime.

The third quarter featured 11 lead changes, but it was Capital who ended the quarter on a 9-2 run and led 51-46 after 30 minutes. An Erin Risner jumper to open the fourth quarter put Wilmington down seven with just over nine minutes to play.

The Quakers answered quickly, however, with a 7-0 run of their own including baskets from McKayla Binkley, Savannah Hooper and Teaford. Neither team led by more than two points for four minutes until a 5-0 run from McKayla Binkley put Wilmington on top 60-57 with 2:53 to play. Both teams failed to score on their next possession and an Emma Burns triple tied the game with 1:47 to go.

After a Wilmington timeout, Kennedy Lewis found Noll at the baseline for a three-pointer with 1:17 to play putting Wilmington back up three. Capital answered with a basket, drawing a charge and a Carlie Hulette floater put the Crusaders on top 64-63 with 27 seconds to go. Another Wilmington timeout followed, and Lewis drove to the lane with four seconds to play and put a shot up off glass.

The shot was too strong, but Teaford was there with the offensive rebound and was fouled. The sophomore calmly hit two free throws that would win the game as Capital’s three-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

“We got down seven in the fourth quarter, and with Capital being a strong fourth-quarter team, I was really proud of how we hung in there and battled back to get the win,” WC head coach Jerry Scheve said. “McKayla [Binkley] had an outstanding game.”

McKayla Binkley turned in a career-high 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds. Teaford added 14 points and seven rebounds while Noll finished with 13 points. Hooper dished out four assists and made three steals.

Hulette led Capital with 14 points in defeated while Risner added 10 points.

Both teams shots over 44 percent from the field and under 33 percent from distance. The big discrepancy came at the free throw line where Wilmington made 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) compared to just 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) for Capital. The Quakers also won the rebounding battle 38-28.

Wilmington (6-4, 2-3 OAC) travels to the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament hosted by Bluffton University on Dec. 28-29.

Savannah Hooper had four assists and three steals for the Wilmington College women’s basketball team in a 65-64 win Wednesday over Capital at Fred Raizk Arena. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_GBK_wc_savannahcap.jpg Savannah Hooper had four assists and three steals for the Wilmington College women’s basketball team in a 65-64 win Wednesday over Capital at Fred Raizk Arena. John Swartzel | News Journal

News Journal