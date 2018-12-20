Massie’s Patience, Faith hold off Blanchester

BLANCHESTER – Clinton-Massie had whole lot of Faith and Patience while holding off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by cross-county rival Blanchester to win its second game in as many nights, after starting 0-7.

Down 10 entering the final period, Blanchester cut Massie’s lead in half in the first minute and was within a possession of tying or taking the lead on four occasions after that. Two three-point attempts to knot the game at 46 even rattled in and out. But Patience Chowning hit both ends of a one-and-one with 9.5 seconds and 1.9 seconds left to win 50-45. Her steal set up the game-sealing charity tosses.

“Patience Chowning has ice water in the veins. She went to the free throw line in a one-point game, and their fans are going nuts up there and she doesn’t even hit the rim. That’s clutch. And she made two more to ice it,” CM head coach Tim McGraw said. “The last couple games, she’s picked it up defensively, too.”

Chowning finished with 10 points, including the first four points of the second quarter.

Faith Cottrell led all scorers with 22 points. She scored all 12 of Massie’s first-quarter points. She hit three threes in the fourth quarter. The first two slowed Blan’s spurt after the Wildcats got within five points of the Falcons. The third put CM up 46-41 with 2:23 left.

“What a start to that game,” McGraw said. “She kind of got us going offensively. When other girls were struggling to make shots, she righted the ship for us. Then other shots started to fall.”

Kenzie Avery also joined Cottrell and Chowning in double-figures with 10.

Blanchester (2-7) never led in the contest. The game was tied once, at 5-5.

“We were in the bonus, so I told them to be aggressive and try to get an ‘and 1.’ Or if we got a good look from three, take that shot. We tried to run a pick-and-roll at the top. They did a pretty good job defending it,” Blanchester head coach Bradon Pyle said about his team’s possession after Chowning’s first two free throws with 9.5 seconds left that ended with Chowning’s steal.

Massie (2-7) didn’t lead by more than seven points in the first half and didn’t get a double-figure cushion until rattling off eight straight points midway through the third quarter.

“We can’t have stretches like that in the third quarter where we only score four points,” Pyle said. “We’ve got to have consister effort all the way through the game in terms of scoring and good offense and not making silly mistakes.”

Three Wildcats reached double-figures, led by Lana Roy with 13 points. Olivia Gundler added 12 while Elecia Patton chipped in with 10.

SUMMARY

December 20, 2018

@Blanchester High School

Clinton-Massie 50 Blanchester 45

CM 12.14.12.12…..50

BL 08.16.04.17…..45

(50) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Mc. Crawford 1-0-2, Cottrell 9-0-22, Ireland 3-0-6, Avery 5-0-10, Chowning 3-4-10, Lay 0-0-0, Mi. Crawford 0-0-0. Total 21-4-50. 3-point goals: 4 (Cottrell 4). FTM-FTA 4-7, 57 percent.

(45) BLANCHESTER (fg-ft-tp) Patton 2-5-10, Brown 0-0-0, Gundler 4-3-12, Roy 6-0-13, Shank 0-0-0, Tangonan 1-0-2, Scott 1-2-4, Staehling 1-2-4. Total 15-12-45. 3-point goals: 3 (Patton, Gundler, Roy). FTM-FTA 12-20, 60 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

