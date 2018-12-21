Unbeaten Princeton balanced too much for Jackson, WHS

WILMINGTON – A balanced Princeton attack was too much for Wilmington to overcome Friday night at Fred Summers Court.

The Lady Hurricane lost to the unbeaten Lady Vikings 61-56 in overtime in a non-league game.

Princeton is 9-0 on the year. Wilmington is 5-4.

Princeton won in overtime against Mercy McAuley, by one over Mason and by five against Sycamore. The rest have been blowouts by margins of 38, 25, 33, 26 and 32.

Three PHS players reached double figures, with Kyla Oldacre and Ashley Davis both scoring 18.

Wilmington’s offense was the Mya Jackson show as the Seton Hall signee scored 37 of team’s 56 points.

Jackson scored 10 points in the first quarter then exploded for 14 in the second as WHS held a 27-26 halftime lead.

Jackson was held to two points in the third and the teams were tied at 40-40 going to the final period.

Jackson again put on a show with nine in the fourth as the game went to overtime.

Princeton outscored WHS 8-3 in the extra session to secure its ninth win of the year.

WHS was outrebounded 43-23. Both teams committed nine turnovers.

Tiara Harris had three blocked shots. Jackson handed out three assists. Karlie Morgan grabbed seven rebounds and Jackson had five.

Oldacre had 20 rebounds, four assists and seven blocked shots for Princeton.

SUMMARY

December 21, 2018

@Fred Summers Court

W 13.14.13.13.03…..56

P 17.09.14.13.08…..61

(56) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 1-0-1-3 Jackson 13-5-6-37 Self 1-1-0-3 McCord 2-2-0-6 Johns 0-0-0-0 Victor 0-0-0-0 Harris 1-0-2-4 Morgan 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 19-9-9-56

(61) PRINCETON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Oldacre 9-0-0-18 Davis 6-1-5-18 Hinesman 1-0-0-2 White 7-2-0-16 D. Roshelle 0-0-2-2 M. Roshelle 2-1-0-5. TOTALS 25-4-7-61

Mya Jackson had 37 points Friday night against Princeton in a girls basketball game at Fred Summers Court. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_GBK_wil_MyaJackson2EC.jpg Mya Jackson had 37 points Friday night against Princeton in a girls basketball game at Fred Summers Court. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File