Mighty Moe flexes muscle in 65-22 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller flexed it muscle Saturday in a 65-22 win over Wilmington in non-league boys basketball action at Fred Summers Court.

“They are one of the best high school basketball teams I’ve seen in quite awhile,” WHS coach Michael Noszka said. “They are simply on another level.”

Right from the opening tip-off, the defending Division I state champions were firing like a well-oiled turbocharger ready for the expressway.

Carl Kremer’s team jumped out to a 21-5 first quarter lead which they extended to 42-11 at halftime. They led 55-13 after three quarters.

Three Crusaders finished with double figures in points led by Miles McBride with 15 points. Center Logan Duncomb added 11 (all in the first three quarters) and Alex Williams came off the bench with 10 points. Ten different players were in the scorebook for the undefeated Crusader squad.

Matt Butcher was the lone Hurricane player in double digits with 10 points. He also was the only WHS player to make a field goal in each quarter.

Sam Jacobyansky (5), Cameron Coomer (4), and Willie Morris (3) accounted for the remaining Hurricane points.

“It was good to see Willie (Morris) on the court,” Noszka said. “We’ve just got to get healthy.”

Marko Anicic was not in the line-up, as injuries have continued to plague the squad throughout the early part of the season.

“Today was a reality check, in many ways,” said Noszka, whose squad falls to 2-4 on the season. “Look at this way. Their bottom five (players) who came in that fourth quarter — they were wired, focused and played tough — all very disciplined. They could play as a unit and beat many teams in our conference.

“But that is why we play teams like this, to see where we are at and what we must do in order to get better.”

The Hurricane will have an extended break from the court over the Christmas and New Year holidays, as they will not see action again until a Jan. 4 matchup with SBAAC American Division rival New Richmond.

SUMMARY

December 22, 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Moeller 65 Wilmington 22

M 21.21.13.10…..65

W 05.06.02.09…..22

(65) MOELLER (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Shipp 1-0-0-2, Pfriem 2-1-2-9, McBride 4-2-1-15, McCracken 2-0-1-5, Duncomb 4-0-3-11, Thompson 1-0-0-2, Colbert 1-1-0-5, Williams 3-1-1-10, Harding 0-1-0-3, Currin 0-1-0-3.

Team Totals: 18-7-8-65.

(22) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Morris 1-0-1-3, Coomer 0-1-1-4, Jacobyansky 1-1-0-5, Butcher 2-2-0-10, Custis 0-0-0-0, Sweeney 0-0-0-0, Spears 0-0-0-0, Brooks 0-0-0-0.

Team Totals: 4-4-2-22.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet

