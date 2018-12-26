Myers powers Falcons to 62-48 win over Spartans

GERMANTOWN – Thomas Myers had 24 points and 14 rebounds Saturday as Clinton-Massie defeated Valley View 62-48 in a non-league boys basketball game at the Spartans gym.

Clinton-Massie is 2-0 on the year. Valley View is 0-7.

Myers was 4 for 6 from the field but drained 16 of 22 free throws as Valley View put the 6-6 big man on the line with regularity.

Brendan Lamb had 12 points and three assists for Massie.

Despite having just nine turnovers in the game, the Spartans struggled shooting the ball.

Valley View starters were just 7 for 32 from the floor and 2 for 10 beyond the arc.

Gio Geiger led VV with 10 points. Colton Wallace came off the bench to score eight points.

The Falcons raced out to an 18-10 first quarter lead and pushed the difference to 31-16 at the half. The Spartans played even in the second half but that was not enough to catch Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

December 22, 2018

@Valley View High School

Clinton-Massie 62 Valley View 48

CM 18.13.15.16…..62

VV 10.06.16.16…..48

(62) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Laake 3-1-1-8 Lamb 5-0-2-12 Myers 4-0-16-24 Settlemyre 3-0-1-7 Wolfe 2-1-0-5 Baker 1-0-0-2 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Olberding 0-0-4-4 Valentine 0-0-0-0 Voss 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 18-2-24-62

(48) VALLEY VIEW (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Geiger 3-1-3-10 Cradlebaugh 2-1-2-7 Pursifull 0-0-0-0 Thompson 0-0-0-0 Shuey 2-0-0-4 Kozarec 1-0-0-2 Wallace 3-1-1-8 Valenti 1-1-2-5 Tobias 0-0-0-0 Hodson 2-1-0-5 Owens 2-2-1-7 Ferguson 1-0-0-2.

FIELD GOALS: CM (18/28) Lamb 5/8 Myers 4/6 Laake 3/3 Settlemyre 3/5 Wolfe 2/4 Baker 1/1; VV 17/55

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (2/3) Laake 1/1, Wolfe 1/2; VV 7/22

FREE THROWS: CM (24/33) Myers 16/22 Olberding 4/4 Lamb 2/3 Laake 1/2 Settlemyre 1/2; VV 9/15

REBOUNDS: CM-31 (Myers 14 Settlemyre 5 Lamb 4 Olberding 4 Wolfe 2 Laake 1 Voss 1); VV-26

ASSISTS: CM-6 (Lamb 3 Myers 1 Wolfe 1 Baker 1); VV-13

STEALS: CM-4 (Laake 1 Lamb 4 Settlemyre 1 Wolfe 1); VV-4

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-2.jpg