Massie JV boys drop 50-35 game to Valley View

GERMANTOWN – The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Valley View Saturday 50-35 in a non-league game.

Austin Faucett led CM with 14 points. Matt Baker added five while Carsyn Valentine and Tate Olberding scored four points each. Jordan Redman contributed three points. Logan Meyers and Brody Muterspaw had two points each and Davis Wulf chipped in a free throw.

Ethan Hughes had a steal and Dakota Gasaway had an assist. Coach Steven Gerber said Daniel Peppas and Tyler Roberts game the Falcons good minutes off the bench.

Massie struggled offensively in the first half and trailed 29-17 at halftime. The Falcons trailed 35-25 after three quarters and cut the difference to five but could get no closer.

“(We) really got after them in that second half,” Gerber said. “We have to get better at executing our offensive sets if we are going to be as good as we can be.”