Lady Spartans overpower Lady Astros 74-25

WAYNESVILLE — One game short of the state semifinals a year ago, the Waynesville Spartan girls basketball team appears poised for another run at Columbus at season’s end.

The Spartans scored the first 16 points Thursday night in a 74-25 victory over the East Clinton Astros.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Waynesville has just two regular season losses. With eight straight wins to open the 2018 season, the Spartans are 54-4 in their last 58 contests.

Waynesville is unbeaten at home during that stretch. The Spartans haven’t lost on their home floor since Madison defeated them 54-37 on Jan. 28, 2016.

After falling behind 16-0 to open the game, the Astros settled down as they were able to limit Waynesville’s transition game. East Clinton pulled within 22-9 at the end of the first quarter.

“Our half-court defense was pretty solid,” EC head coach Jeff Craycraft. “They just killed us in transition.”

In the second half, the Spartan offense began to run again. After scoring 15 in the third quarter, Waynesville went on a 24-0 run in the fourth to set the final margin of victory.

Four Spartan players scored in double figures, led by Kenzie Purkey’s 18 points. She also had 12 rebounds, nine of which came at the offensive end.

Carli Brown added 16 points. Rachel Murray had 14 points and seven rebounds. Marcella Sizer had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

Kaitlin Durbin led EC (3-6) with nine points and five rebounds. She also had three blocks. East Clinton shot just 21 percent from the floor and attempted 21 fewer shots than Waynesville.

SUMMARY

Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018

@ Waynesville High School

Waynesville 74, East Clinton 25

E 09.04.08.04…..25

W 22.12.15.25…..74

(25) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) MacKenzie Campbell 3-0-0-6, Kaitlin Durbin 4-0-1-9, Lacey Peterman 2-0-0-4, Gracie McCarren 0-0-2-2, Gracie Boggs 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 10-0-5-25.

(74) WAYNESVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kenna Harvey 2-0-0-4, Marcella Sizer 5-0-3-13, Leah Butterbaugh 1-0-0-2, Kenzie Purkey 9-0-0-18, Carli Brown 6-4-0-16, Rachel Murray 6-1-1-14, Hannah Gill 1-0-1-3, Lynzie Hartshorn 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 32-5-5-74.

FIELD GOALS: E 10/47 (Durbin 4/10); W 32/68 (Purkey 9/12, Brown 6/11, Murray 6/14, Sizer 5/7)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: E 0/7; W 5/20 (Brown 4/6)

FREE THROWS: E 5/10; W 5/12 (Sizer 3/4)

REBOUNDS: E 30 (Boggs 5, Durbin 5, Creachbaum 3); W 48 (Purkey 12, Murray 7, Sizer 6)

ASSISTS: E 6 (McCarren 3); W 15 (Hartshorn 6, Sizer 3, Murray 3)

STEALS: E 8 (Boggs 2, Campbell 2, Durbin 2); W 13 (Brown 4, Sizer 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: E 3 (Durbin 3); W 3 (Sizer 3)

TURNOVERS: E 25; W 15

