Stivers rallies for 63-60 win over Massie

FAIRFIELD – Outscored 24 to 13 in the final period, Clinton-Massie lost a 47-39 lead and was defeated 63-60 Friday by the Stivers School for the Arts at the Cincinnati Christian Holiday Tournament.

The Falcons were 6 for 14 at the line and none of the CM free throw shooters were able to make two in a row.

Stivers, on the other hand, was 9 for 14, including 4 for 6 in the final period.

Tvynn Spears had nine of his game-high 17 points in the final period as Stivers rallied for the win.

Zack Chowning paced the Falcons offense with 16 points. Thomas Myers had just five points before fouling out.

Brendan Lamb and Griffin Laake both had 11 points and Drew Settlemyre tossed in 10 points.

Massie led 14-12 after one despite Myers failing to score. Lamb had five points in the opening period. Chowning dropped in eight points in the second quarter as the Falcons led 30-27 at the break.

In the third, Laake picked it up with seven pointswhile Myers scored his first field goal of the game. Massie led 47-39 going to the final period.

SUMMARY

December 28, 2018

@Cincinnati Christian Holiday Tournament

Dayton Stivers 63 Clinton-Massie 60

CM 14.16.17.13…..60

ST 12.15.12.24…..63

(60) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 2-2-1-7 Lamb 4-1-2-11 Chowning 6-4-0-16 Myers 1-0-3-5 Olberding 0-0-0-0 Laake 5-1-0-11 Voss 0-0-0-0 Settlemyre 5-0-0-10. TOTALS 23-8-4-60

(63) STIVERS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ellis 4-0-3-11 D. Spear 2-2-3-9 Lattimore 2-0-1-5 Allen 5-1-0-11 T. Spears 7-3-0-17 Rolark 1-0-0-2 Williams 1-0-0-2 Aubrey 1-0-0-2 Lewis 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 24-6-9-63

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_LOGO_cmfalcon.jpg