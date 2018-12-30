Massie JV boys win holiday tournament title

FAIRFIELD – The Clinton-Massie reserve boys basketball team defeated Stivers School for the Arts 57-46 Saturday in the championship game of the Brian Cook Classic Holiday Tournament at Cincinnati Christian School.

Tate Olberding led Clinton-Massie with 18 points and four blocked shots. Austin Faucett scored 15 points and handed out two assists. Carsyn Valentine had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Redmon and Carter Euton had four points each. Davis Wulf and Brody Muterspaw scored two points each. Logan Meyers grabbed three rebounds. Dakota Gasaway played well off the bench, coach Steven Gerber said.

Also giving contributing solid minutes off the bench were Tyler Roberts, Ethan Hughes and Danny Peppas, said Gerber. “Overall this was a great team win,” the coach said. “Everyone who stepped on the floor contributed something positive.”