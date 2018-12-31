Cline champ for EC at Southern Hills Community Bank Inv.

GREENFIELD – The East Clinton wrestling team finished 11th Saturday at the Southern Hills Community Bank Invitational tournament here at McClain High School.

John Cline was champion of the 170-pound weight class, defeating No. 1 seed Ron Shackelford of Campbell Co. (Ky.) 5-2 in the title match.

Cline posted four pins en route to the finals that totaled just 4:20 of mat time.

“Cline wrestled really good,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “He is setting goals and accomplishing them one at a time.”

Matt Horn was sixth for EC at 145 pounds.