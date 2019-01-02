Black team wins tiebreak, EC alumni tournament

The Black team won a tiebreak over the Red team and the White team and came out on top of the Hoops for TRUST alumni basketball game at East Clinton High School.

The event raised $755, an amount that will be matched the Garrett Vineyard Memorial Fund, accord to East Clinton’s Steven Sodini. The total amount raised for East Clinton’s Project Trust is $1,510.

The East Clinton athletic boosters provided the concessions for the event.

Twenty-two participants made up three teams for a round robin tournament. Total points were used for the tie-breaker as all teams finished with a 1-1 record in the mini alumni tournament.

Results and rosters:

• 1st – Black team (1-1) 71 points

JB Brunner 2004, Lester Robinson 2005, Thomas Sodini 2007, Jason Fox 2007, Steven Sodini 2008, Paul Luttrell 2016, DJ Luttrell 2016, Mindy Bean 2017

• 2nd – Red Team (1-1) 68 points

Robert Earley 2005, Michael McFadden 2007, Matt Ison 2012, Jayden Luttrell 2014, Jerrett Huff 2014, Sam Gaddis 2016, Jacob McCarren 2018

• 3rd – White Team (1-1) 57 points

Wes Anders 2005, Todd Whiting 2008, Clyde Snow 2015, Austin Hanners 2017, Kaylee Fox 2017, Cam Conner 2017, Brendan Jenkins 2018