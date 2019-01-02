Massie runs bury Trace 61-30

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie runs to start the first three quarters helped bury Miami Trace 60-31 Wednesday in non-league boys basketball action at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Falcons (4-1) scored the first eight points of the game and 12 of the first 14 in the second and third periods.

CM got up double-digits on the Panthers on a Zach Chowning three that made it 20-8 at the 6:43 mark of the second quarter.

A Daulton Wolfe trey put the Falcons up 20 with 1:31 left in the first half, 30-10.

Massie went up 30 with a Chowning layup with 1:17 remaining in the third quarter.

The Falcons’ largest lead was 32 on three occasions, the latest coming midway through the final period.

Chowning came off the bench to lead all scorers with 14 points, including four-three pointers. Laake and Wolfe joined him in double-figures with 13 and 10, respectively.

Kyler Conn led the Panthers (1-9) with 10.

The Falcons will host Goshen in SBAAC play Friday night. Tipoff for the varsity game is set for 7:30 p.m.

SUMMARY

January 2, 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 60 Miami Trace 31

MT 06.08.04.13…..31

CM 13.20.17.10…..60

(31) MIAMI TRACE (fg-ft-tp) Barker 2-0-5, Mathews 1-0-2, Bernard 1-0-2, Conn 5-0-10, Brown 0-0-0, Moore 1-0-2, Brightman 2-1-6, Rodgers 2-0-4. Totals 14-1-31. 3-point goals: 2 (Mathews, Brightman). FTM-FTA 1-5, 20 percent.

(60) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp)) Wolfe 4-0-10, Lamb 3-0-6, Myers 2-2-6, Laake 6-1-13, Settlemyre 1-2-4, Chowning 5-0-14, Fawcett 2-0-5, Olberding 1-0-2, Valentine 0-0-0, Baker 0-0-0, Voss 0-0-0. Totals 24-5-60. 3-point goals: 7 (Chowning 4, Wolfe 2, Fawcett). FTM-FTA 5-11, 45 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

