Strong Georgetown squad dumps East Clinton 67-35

GEORGETOWN – Dominating play in the first three periods, Georgetown cruised to a 67-35 win over East Clinton Friday night in SBAAC National Division play at Brian Grant Gym.

The G-Men gunned their way to a 20-2 first period led and a 37-11 advantage the break. To keep East Clinton in check to start the second half, Georgetown won the third period 26-10 and led 64-21 after three.

Jared Smith led EC with 10 points. Branson Smith scored seven.

Coach Tony Berlin said Jared Smith played well for the Astros.

“Georgetown is pretty good,” Berlin added.

SUMMARY

January 4, 2019

@Brian Grant Gym

Georgetown 67 East Clinton 35

EC 02.09.10.14…..35

GE 20.17.26.04…..67

(67) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cahall 0-0-0-0 Galley 0-0-0-0 Tolle 0-0-0-0 Brookbank 5-3-0-13 Linville 4-0-2-10 Ernst 0-0-0-0 Shiveley 1-0-0-2 Teegarden 0-0-0-0 Pack 8-0-3-19 Gregory 6-0-0-12 Cornette 3-1-0-7 Fleming 0-0-0-0 Bolington 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 29-4-5-67

(35) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) B. Smith 2-1-2-7 Rolfe 0-0-3-3 J. Smith 5-0-0-10 Runyon 1-0-0-2 Tolle 0-0-0-0 Peterman 2-1-0-5 Neanover 1-0-0-2 M. Mitchell 0-0-2-2 Swayne 2-0-0-4 Vadnais 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 13-2-7-35

