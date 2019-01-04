Falcons shred Warriors for SBAAC victory 71-53

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – First quarter three-pointers by Griffin Laake and Daulton Wolfe and a staunch defense led Clinton-Massie to a 71-53 win Friday over Goshen in SBAAC American Division boys basketball action at the Lebanon Road gym.

Laake hit a three early and finished with 16 points while Wolfe had all five of his points in the opening period as Massie started strong and pulled away.

The win puts Massie at 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the American Division.

Brendan Lamb led all scorers with 17 points for the Falcons. The powerful guard had seven in the second and eight in the third. Thomas Myers finished with 13 points.

Wolfe had three assists while Lamb had two assists and two steals. Laake had three assists and two steals. Settlemyre dished out two assists.

The Falcons started slowly, allowing the much smaller Warriors two offensive rebounds on the first possession.

But after falling behind 1-0, Massie steadily pulled away. With four assists on the six first quarter baskets, Cook’s troops bolted out to a 14-3 lead. Laake had five while Lamb handed out two assists.

Whether it be on the break or out of a half court set, the Falcons were equally adept on offense. Lamb led the second quarter charge with seven points. Goshen was within 18-12 when Myers found an open Zach Chowning for three, a basket that sparked a 10-0 run.

Massie led by as many as 28-12 but Goshen found its stride and pulled within 30-17 at the half. Bradley Moore drained a couple of three-pointers for the visitors.

In the third, Laake handed out two assists – one to Lamb and one to Settlemyre as Massie put a stamp on this with the first eight points of the quarter. The Warriors first field goal came at the 4:49 mark of the period.

Despite leading by 24 after three, the Falcons inexplicably sent the Warriors to the free throw line 15 times in the fourth quarter. Even though they made 11 of 15, the Warriors were unable to make any headway.

Massie, on the other hand, went 9 for 9 at the line in the fourth and finished 13 for 14 for the game.

Moore led Goshen with 15 points. Nathan Slusher had 11.

In the junior varsity game, Clinton-Massie improved to 5-1 with a 36-33 win over Goshen.

Nate Baker had six of his seven points in the fourth quarter as Massie held off the Warriors for the win.

Tate Olberding had six points and Aaron Faucett scored five. Jordan Redman, Carsyn Valentine and Brody Muterspaw scored four points each. Logan Meyers and Dakota Gasaway scored three points each for Steven Gerber’s CM squad.

The Falcons were 6 for 14 at the free throw line. Massie trailed 14-11 at halftime.

SUMMARY

January 4, 2019

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 71 Goshen 53

GO 03.14.15.21…..53

CM 14.16.26.15…..71

(53) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ashcraft 0-0-0-0 Slusher 2-0-7-11 Kollmorgen 0-0-0-0 Hice 3-0-2-8 Hill 3-0-3-9 Bradley 0-0-0-0 Moore 5-4-1-15 Webster 2-0-3-7 Harris 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 16-5-16-53

(71) CLINTON-MASSIE (ffg-3fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 2-1-0-5 Lamb 7-0-3-17 Myers 5-0-3-13 Laake 6-1-3-16 Settlemyre 4-1-0-9 Z. Chowning 1-1-0-3 Ta.Olberding 2-0-2-6 Voss 0-0-0-0 Faucett 0-0-2-2 Valentine 0-0-0-0 Baker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-4-13-71

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BBK_cm_laakeECgoshen.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BBK_cm_lambECgoshen.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BBK_cm_myersECgoshen.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BBK_cm_olberdingECgoshen.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BBK_cm_vossECgoshen.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BBK_cm_wolfeECgoshen.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_BBK_cm_zchowningECgoshen.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports