Norwood starts fast, dominates Blan girls

BLANCHESTER — A 19-3 run to open the game Monday night helped propel Norwood to a 62-29 victory over the Blanchester girls basketball team.

The Lady Indians (6-4) forced six Blanchester turnovers in the opening quarter as they opened a 19-4 lead after one period.

While Blanchester’s offense started to heat up in the second quarter, Norwood forced eight more Lady Wildcat turnovers in the period. Norwood led by as many as 18 in the period and led 31-14 at the half.

Norwood stretched its lead in the third, holding Blanchester to just one field goal. The Lady Indians led 42-18 after three.

Blanchester pulled within 22 midway through fourth quarter, but Norwood finished the game scoring 13 of the last 15 points.

Caitlin Streaker knocked down four three-point field goals to lead Norwood with 14 points. Destiny Rice added 10 points. Nine different Lady Indians scored.

Elecia Patton, who spent much of the first half on the bench in foul trouble, led Blanchester with seven points. All seven came in the fourth. Daelyn Staehling added six points.

SUMMARY

Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

@ Blanchester High School

Norwood 62, Blanchester 29

N 19.12.11.20…..62

B 04.10.04.11…..29

(62) NORWOOD (fg-3g-ft-tp) Destiny Rice 5-0-0-10, Nallisa Segrist-Bellamah 2-0-3-7, Holly Borgemenke 2-0-0-4, Caitlin Streaker 5-4-0-14, Kailey Ryan 2-0-0-4, Lilly Peter 3-0-3-9, Maddy Whitmore 1-0-1-3, Maria Velazco 2-0-1-5, MaLiyah Mabry 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 25-4-8-62.

(29) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Elecia Patton 2-1-2-7, Lilly Brown 2-0-0-4, Holly Scott 1-0-0-2, Olivia Gundler 2-0-1-5, Lana Roy 2-0-1-5, Daelyn Staehling 2-0-2-6. TOTALS 11-1-6-29.

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

