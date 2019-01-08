Cottrell leads Lady Falcons over Lady Bulldogs 61-34

BATAVIA – Led by Faith Cottrell, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team won its first SBAAC American Division game of the season Monday with a 61-34 defeat of Batavia.

The Lady Falcons are now 3-8 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

“We played very well at the defensive end of the floor,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “We forced them into a lot of mistakes that led to some easy transition baskets for us.”

Cottrell buried a couple of three-pointers en route to a 22-point night for Massie. She finished with her four straight double-double – double figures in points and rebounds.

“Faith continues her strong play,” McGraw said.

The Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Bulldogs 37-11 in the middle two quarters, breaking open a close game at the start.

“It was nice to have a game where we put everything together and everyone contributed,” said McGraw.

SUMMARY

January 7, 2019

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 61 Batavia 34

CM 29.32…..61

BA 12.22…..34

(61) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Faith Cottrell 9-2-2-22 Mckynzi Avery 4-0-0-8 Patience Chowning 4-1-2-11 Miranda Crawford 2-0-1-5 Natalie Lay 1-0-3-5 Avery Cranmer 1-0-2-4 Nora Voisey 0-0-2-2 Tyler Greathouse 1-0-0-2 Amanda Wilson 1-0-0-2.