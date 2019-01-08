Blanchester eighth grade girls top Georgetown 42-8

The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Georgetown 42-8 Monday.

Hailey Mulvihill had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and two steals to lead the way. Kaidyn Hamm had 10 points, two rebounds and seven steals. Ainsley Whitaker contributed eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and five assists.

Madi Tipton and Olivia Potts had four points each. Tipton had seven rebounds and four steals while Potts had three steals and two rebounds. Destiny Blankenbeckler chipped in with two points, two assists and five steals. Josie Wilson had two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Sarah Pell and Heather Brown had two rebounds each while Mia Torres handed out one assist.