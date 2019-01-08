Wildcats suffer SBAAC heartbreak with 52-51 loss to Bulldogs

BATAVIA – As time expired, Batavia scored the winning basket Tuesday for a 52-51 overtime victory against Blanchester in a non-league game at the Batavia gym.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats trailed 43-38 but Brayden Sipple hit a basket, blocked a shot at the defensive end and then drilled a three to tie the game at 43-43. Batavia scored the next four points to seemingly put itself in good position for a home win.

Sipple hit the first of two free throws with 12.6 seconds to go in the fourth, 47-44. But Blanchester rebounded the missed second free throw and worked the ball around to Sipple at the left of the key, where the sophomore sensation drained a three with 6 seconds to go to tie the game, 47-47.

Batavia inbounded the ball and got off a final shot but the attempt lodged between the rim and backboard as time expired.

In overtime, Sipple had a dunk and a pair of free throws as Blanchester went up 51-47. The Bulldogs converted a three-pointer to make it 51-50.

In the waning seconds, Blanchester turned the ball over off an errant inbound pass. Batavia held for the final shot but Blanchester fouled. The Bulldogs missed the two free throws.

However, the green and white squad was able to come up with the offensive rebound and called timeout with just under 13 seconds to go.

After the timeout, Batavia put the ball in play. Several scrambles led to a three-point attempt that turned into an airball. Batavia grabbed the offensive rebound and was able to put the ball through as time expired.

SUMMARY

January 8, 2019

@Batavia High School

Batavia 52 Blanchester 51

BA 10.14.13.10.…..52

BL 11.08.12.16.…..51

