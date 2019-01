GEORGETOWN – Derick Bowman led the Blanchester boys bowling team to a big win over Bethel-Tate Tuesday at Community Lanes.

The Blanchester girls were defeated in a close match with the Lady Tigers 1,579 to 1,537. Morgan Oberle and Bri Haun both finished with 280 series for Blanchester, now 6-3 in conference play.

For the boys, Blanchester led throughout and finished with a 2,005 to 1,727 win.

Bowman had a single game high of 242 for the Wildcats, now 5-4 on the year.