East Clinton rally falls just short, 68-65

BETHEL – East Clinton’s furious fourth quarter rally fell just short, 68-65, Tuesday in a SBAAC National Division loss to Bethel-Tate.

The Astros outscored the Tigers 20-10 in the final period, nearly erasing a 58-45 deficit.

East Clinton is still seeking its first win of the season.

Branson Smith had 20 points for East Clinton while teammate Matt Mitchell added 17.

Griffin Reinert of Bethel-Tate led all scorers with 21 points. Kyle Smith had 19 points for the Tigers.

East Clinton dug itself an 18-7 first quarter hole as Cody Johnson of Bethel-Tate made a trio of three-pointers.

The Astros offense began chipping away at the deficit with a 24-point uprising in the second quarter. Mitchell had a pair of threes and finished with nine in the period. Branson Smith had seven points as the Astros trailed 36-31 at the half.

The Tigers pushed the lead to 13 points at the end of the third period with Kyle Smith pouring in six baskets.

But in the fourth, East Clinton made things interesting. Six players scored with Colton Vadnais and Branson Smith both netting five points. EC made four three-pointers in the fourth, and with Bethel-Tate’s 2 for 13 performance at the free throw line, it was anybody’s game down the stretch.

SUMMARY

January 8, 2019

@Bethel-Tate High School

Bethel-Tate 68 East Clinton 65

BT 18.18.22.10…..68

EC 07.24.14.20…..65

(65) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) B. Smith 7-3-3-20 Rolfe 2-0-0-4 J. Smith 2-0-2-6 Peterman 1-1-0-3 Neanover 2-2-0-6 Mitchell 4-4-5-17 Vadnais 3-1-2-9. TOTALS 21-11-12-65

(68) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Johnson 5-3-1-14 Rees 0-0-3-3 G. Reinert 7-3-4-21 Day 2-0-0-4 Manz 2-0-0-0 C. Reinert 1-1-0-3 Smith 8-0-3-19 Demaris 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-7-11-68

