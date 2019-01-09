Hurricane wrestlers hold off Eagles 31-29

WILMINGTON — Earning some big team points late in matches, Wilmington’s wrestling team was able to hold off Bellbrook Wednesday night, 31-29.

Bellbrook won the final three bouts, but they were unable to overcome a 31-13 deficit after Wilmington’s forfeit victory at 182 pounds.

“They are just about where we need them to be at this point in the season,” WHS head coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We need to pick it up a couple more notches. We’re trying to get them ready for league and sectionals.”

Wilmington’s win was due to several extra team points earned at the end of a couple key bouts.

At 120 pounds, Donovan Butler was able to earn a technical fall victory over Patrick Williams, 20-5. It was one of two tech falls for Wilmington, as Sam Eastes earned his final points at the buzzer for a 20-4 win at 138 pounds.

Lee Lynch also earned a big six points for Wilmington with a pinfall win over John Malas in 5:26.

The final bout that determined the team result came at 160 pounds. Dalton Garrison was down in the third, but a takedown and near-fall earned him five points to give him an 11-10 lead with 18 seconds left against Nick Cumpston.

Garrison added a takedown to expand his lead to three points before Cumpston was able to reverse him as time expired. Garrison held on for the 13-12 win.

Tolliver noted improved conditioning helped Wilmington in the final period of several bouts

“We’re really pressing a lot more on conditioning and intensity on the mat,” Tolliver said. “A lot of the guys are getting there. Some of the younger ones, we still have to show how. It was nice for some of them to finish out and get the tech (fall) instead of the major (decision).”

With the state team dual tournament less than a month away, Tolliver sees that as the next progress point for his improving squad.

“If they can start firing on all cylinders, I really hope we have a good showing in the state duals this year,” Tolliver said. “I think they can. We just need to plug one more hole at the bottom. We have no 106 or 113 pounder.

“Walking into the state duals with three people out of your lineup, you shouldn’t have to make it through that way.”

SUMMARY

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

@ Wilmington Middle School

Wilmington 31, Bellbrook 29

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Donovan Butler (W) tech falled Patrick Williams (B) 20-5

126: Lee Lynch (W) pin John Malas (B) 5:26

132: Eric Bridges (B) dec. Logan Salatin (W) 8-1

138: Sam Eastes (W) tech falled Tye Bennett (B) 20-4

145: Owen Ebel (B) pin Brayden Smith (W) 0:51

152: Trent Holliday (W) pin Max Schonauer (B) 1:18

160: Dalton Garrison (W) dec. Nick Cumpston (B) 13-12

170: Hunter Elmore (B) maj. dec. Jevon Bays-King (W) 9-0

182: Canon Ford (W) wins by forfeit

195: Matthew Billock (B) maj dec. Hayden Dale (W) 8-0

220: Anthony Barhorst (B) pin Jayden Doyle (W) 1:38

285: Alex Stump (B) win by forfeit

