Otterbein takes down Wilmington at FRA 73-61

WILMINGTON – Otterbein went on a 13-2 first quarter run Wednesday and defeated Wilmington 73-61 in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball action at Fred Raizk Arena.

Wilmington falls to 7-7 overall and 2-5 in the OAC.

Otterbein is now 8-6 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

McKayla Binkley had a nice game off the WC bench, scoring 13 points on 4 of 5 shooting from the field and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. She also grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots.

Faith Teaford led WC with eight rebounds. Kennedy Lewis handed out four assists and Hannah Binkley had two steals.

Dani Kissell of Otterbein had 26 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Cardinals had just six turnovers.

The Quakers led 11-8 on a Kelly Noll layup at the 5:12 mark of the opening period.

However, Otterbein went on a 13-2 run to take control of the game. WC pulled within six late in the game but could get no closer.

SUMMARY

January 9, 2019

@Fred Raizk Arena

Otterbein 73 Wilmington 61

O 23.18.14.18…..73

W 16.17.13.15…..61

(73) OTTERBEIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cartnal 2-1-4-9 Scholz 4-0-2-10 Jones 2-1-0-5 Jackson 5-2-3-15 Kissel 9-3-5-26 Cutteridge 1-0-0-2 Hoschouer 0-0-0-0 Merk 0-0-0-0 Mangold 0-0-0-0 Schafer 2-2-0-6. TOTALS 25-9-14-73

(61) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lewis 4-0-0-8 Noll 3-2-2-10 Hooper 2-1-0-5 Campbell 4-1-1-10 Teaford 2-0-1-5 Arling 0-0-0-0 M Binkley 4-0-5-13 Davis 2-1-3-8 Snider 1-0-0-2 H Binkley 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-5-12-61