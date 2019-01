The East Clinton freshman boys basketball team defeated Bethel-Tate 41-30 Tuesday night.

Mitchell Bean led the Astros with 10 points, six of those coming on a pair of three-pointers.

Phillip Davis scored eight points. Logan Swayne added seven while Isaiah Curtis and Cody Chaney scored six points each.

The East Clinton freshman team, coached by Greg Roberts, is now 3-5 on the year.