WHS bowlers sweep matches from New Richmond

CINCINNATI – The Wilmington High School bowling teams swept matches from New Richmond Wednesday at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The WHS boys were 2,474 to 2,256 winners. Grant Pickard led Wilmington with games of 236, 227. Mason McIntosh had 238 game while Elijah Martini had a 200 game.

The Lady Hurricane were 1,858 to 1,752 winners. Ariel Comberger had a 180 game and 313 series.

SUMMARY

January 9, 2019

@Cherry Grove Lanes

Wilmington Boys 2,474 New Richmond 2,256

WHS-Mason McIntosh 185, 238; Brayden Rhoads —, 142; Elijah Martini 200, —; Jordan Tackett 152, 253; Grant Pickard 236, 227; Conner Mitchell 135, —; Jake Frazier —, 159. TOTAL 908, 1019

Bakers: 191, 206, 150. TOTAL 547

NR-C. Dixon 168, 147; J. Duncan 219, —; M. Henderson 146, 179; E. Schwey 188, 137; C. Boshers 214, 202; R. West —, 116. TOTALS 935, 801

Bakers: 135, 174, 211. TOTAL 520

Wilmington Girls 1,858 New Richmond 1,752

WHS-Haylee Wright 141, 152; Nicole Gallion 166, 126; Alexia Frazier 144, —; Ariel Comberger 180, 133; Cassidy Cole —, 116; Savannah Cox 148, —; Morgan Deering —, 112. TOTAL 779, 639

Bakers: 190, 104, 146. TOTAL 440

NR-Kaitlyn Lambert 99, 144; Lily Adams —, 90; Erika Carter 174, 120; CeCe Gilpin 152, 159; Emily Fischer 138, 162; Cheyanne Fritz 101, —. TOTAL 664, 675

Bakers: 120, 129, 164. TOTAL 413