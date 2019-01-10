6 advance to Elks Hoop Shoot district competition

Six local basketball players have advanced to the district level of the Elks Hoop Shoot competition.

Caydee Copas (8-9 girls), Gunnar Martin (8-9 boys), Addison Martin (10-11 girls), Michael Noszka (10-11 boys), Samuel Massie (12-13 boys and Emma Redman (12-13 girls) won the Elks 797 local competition in their age group and will now compete January 19 at Wilmington College in the district event.

Other winners from the 14 Elks lodges of Southwest Ohio also will compete at Hermann Court on the 19th.

Results for the local shoot were Copas (Denver Elementary) first and Isabelle Penewit (Clinton-Massie) second in the 8-9 girls division.

Martin (Denver Elementary) first and Carson Barton (Sabina) second in the 8-9 boys group.

Martin (Denver Elementary) first and Lauren Diels (East End Elementary) second in the 10-11 girls bracket.

Noszka (East End) first and Brady Mullins (Denver) second in the 10-11 boys group.

Redman first and Kiara Cook second in the 12-13 girls group and Massie (Clinton-Massie) first in the 12-13 boys division.

In the photo from left to right, Carson Barton, Gunnar Martin, Caydee Copas, Isabelle Penewitt. In the photo from left to right, Addison Martin, Lauren Diels, Brady Mullins, Michael Noszka. In the photo from left to right, Samuel Massie, Emma Redman, Kiara Cook.