Lundy, Richardson Stull to be inducted into WHS Hall of Fame

Wilmington High School will induct Erica Richardson Stull and Duane Lundy into the WHS Hall of Fame Friday night at Fred Summers Court.

The induction will take place between the varsity and reserve boys basketball games with Goshen. A reception will be held following the ceremony at the Murphy Theatre.

Lundy was a standout tennis player at WHS and continued his career at Eastern Kentucky. At Wilmington he won three South Central Ohio League singles championships and is believed to be, as of 2005, the only sophomore to earn the SCOL singles championship.

At EKU, Lundy set a school record for singles victories and won the Ohio Valley Conference singles title two times. He was All-OVC first team three times.

Lundy, a 1986 graduate of WHS, also coached at the collegiate and professional levels and owned the Kentucky Tennis Academy from 1994 to 2001.

He is now owner of Shangri La Productions, a music production company in Lexington, Ky.

Stull was a record-setting girls basketball player at WHS. She graduated in 2006.

Stull scored 1,341 points and grabbed 1,005 rebounds in her Lady Hurricane career, both records when she graduated.

A towering post player, Stull blocked 244 shots in her career. She had a single game high of 10 blocks. In fact, the 10 blocks were part of a triple double where Richardson scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked 10 shots.

Her single game high in rebounds was 21 and her single game best in points was 30. She also had nine steals in a game.

