MADEIRA – The Blanchester High School wrestling team overpowered a pair of squads Thursday night in non-league action at Madeira High School.

The Wildcats defeated the host Mustangs 73-9 and blanked visiting Waynesville 78-0. The 78-0 win is a school record, according to the Blanchester athletic department Twitter feed.

Blanchester is 14-1 on the year.