Lady Broncos hold off Massie girls for 44-39 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Outsized in the paint, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team rallied but fell short to Western Brown Thursday, 44-39, in SBAAC American Division play.

The Lady Falcons are now 3-9 overall and 1-4 in the division. Western Brown is 7-5 overall and 3-1 in league play, trailing only unbeaten Wilmington in the standings.

“They’re a good basketball team; their size really hurt us on the glass,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “They beat Goshen and led Lynchburg by nine at half.”

Clinton-Massie and Western Brown were tied at 12-12 at halftime but the Lady Broncos grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in the third period to push the lead to 10.

“We fought tooth and nail to cut it back to single digits,” McGraw said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Faith Cottrell led Massie with 19 points. Patience Chowning scored nine points. Miranda and McKenna Crawford both scored four points in the game. McKynzi Avery had two points and Emily Ireland scored one point.