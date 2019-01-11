East Clinton girls even record at 6-6

East Clinton’s girls basketball team evened its record at 6-6 with wins over Madison-Plains and Felicity this week.

On Monday, the Lady Astros jumped out to a 23-7 lead and never looked back, registering a 68-34 win over the Cardinals.

Kaitlin Durbin and Lacey Peterman had 14 points each for East Clinton. Mackenzie Campbell had 12 points. Ten of the 12 girls who played in the game were able to score, coach Jeff Craycraft said.

“We continue to get contributions from the bench and that is important as we enter the final half of the season,” Craycraft said.

Craycraft said his starters did not play in the final quarter.

On Wednesday, East Clinton led 39-13 at halftime en route to a 63-29 win over former Kenton Trace Conference rival Madison-Plains.

Durbin led EC with 15 points while Peterman added 12 and Campbell scored 11.

Allie Creachbaum led East Clinton with six rebounds while Durbin and Gracie McCarron had five each. Campbell and Peterman had five assists each. EC totaled 15 assists in the game.

“Our defense and rebounding continue to improve,” Craycraft said. “Our press was very efficient in the first half.”

SUMMARY

January 9, 2019

East Clinton 62 Madison-Plains 29

MP 06.07.06.10…..29

EC 17.22.18.06…..63

January 7, 2019

East Clinton 68 Felicity 34

FE 07.10.08.09…..34

EC 23.18.15.12…..68

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-5.jpg