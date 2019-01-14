Wilmington swimmers sweep EC, Hillsboro

HILLSBORO – The Wilmington boys and girls swim teams swept all of the events Wednesday in a tri-meet with Hillsboro and East Clinton.

Girls first-place finishers include Meredith Robinson, Mady Steinmetz, Rachael Billups and Petra Bray in the 200-yard medley relay; Anna Garnai in the 200 and 500 free, Robinson in the 200 individual medley and 100 back, Bray in the 50 and 100 free, Billups in the 100 butterfly; Abby Greene, Shannon O’Boyle, Leah Deck and Bray in the 200 free relay; Steinmetz in the 100 breaststroke and O’Boyle, Billups, Greene and Deck in the 400 free relay.

Boys first-place finishers include Ricky Dungan, Josh Andrews, Jordan Davis and P.J. Godsey in the 200 medley relay; Andrews in the 200 free and 100 breast, Dungan in the 100 free and 200 IM, Godsey in the 50 free, Davis in the 100 fly and 500 free; Andrews, Ben Baylor, Parker Henry and Dungan in the 200 free relay; Luke Mulvey in the 100 back; and Godsey, Henry, Aidan Hester and Davis in the 400 free relay.

Crystal Hargrave was East Clinton’s best girls finisher with thirds in the 100 fly and 200 IM. The Astros’ best boys finish was a fourth in the 100 free by Cameron Vadnais.

TEAM RESULTS

Girls: Wilmington 164, Hillsboro 75, East Clinton 30. Boys: Wilmington 156, Hillsboro 103, East Clinton 21.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

