WC wrestlers drop match to Manchester

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – The Wilmington College wrestling team had two individuals win matches in a 46-12 loss in a dual meet Saturday at Manchester University.

Ethan Cyrette defeated Tyler Leonhard by fall in 47 seconds in the 174-pound division while Seth Jermer earned a walkover win in the 285-pound division.

Gabe Obregon lost to Skyler Gomez by technical fall in the 133-pound division while Shane Stits defeated Issa Khalil by technical fall in the 197-pound division. Finally, Brady Wilson lost to Jeremiah Ford by fall (2:35) in the 165-pound division.

Wilmington is scheduled to host Baldwin Wallace University in a dual meet on Tuesday.