FELICITY – The East Clinton freshman boys basketball team was defeated by Felicity 35-32 in overtime Friday night.

Mitchell Bean led EC with 10 points. Isaiah Curtis had eight points and Chris Norman finished with six.

East Clinton led throughout, coach Greg Robert said, until Felicity tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

The Astros, 3-6 on the year, trailed by three in overtime with four seconds remaining but was unable to get off a final shot.