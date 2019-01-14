Quaker men pound Manchester in the pool

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – The Wilmington College men’s swimming team opened the 2019 portion of its schedule with a 205-115 victory over Manchester University in a dual meet Saturday afternoon.

“We are coming off a great week and a half of training, and the team is glad to be racing again,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “You never know what to expect the first week back, especially since everyone is pretty beat up right now. I was pleased with the overall performance and how the team swam when they were tired.”

Wilmington won all but three events in the dual meet. Aaron Pol won both individual events he competed in – the 1,650-yard freestyle (19:26.66) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.64).

Frederick Rankin claimed first-place honors in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.46) and took second in the 100-yard butterfly (58.30).

Isak Alin (200-yard freestyle in 1:54.85), Ian Darras (200-yard IM in 2:17.37), Lawrence Daya (100-yard backstroke in 58.51) and Logan Schroer (100-yard freestyle in 52.04) all won one individual event.

Rankin and Alin also joined Macki Leon and Hannah David of the women’s swimming team to win the mixed 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.75.

“We have a couple more weeks of training before taper starts, so we still have some work to do to complete the cycle,” said Breen. “We will have to be more focused on the little things as we continue to prepare for our championship meet.”

Wilmington returns to the pool with a home OAC meet against the University of Mount Union Saturday.