WC women hold MU to 22 points in 98-22 win

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – The Wilmington College women’s swim team defeated Manchester University 98-22 Saturday in the first meet of the 2019 portion of the schedule.

“We are coming off a great week and a half of training, and the team is glad to be racing again,” said WC coach Trip Breen. “You never know what to expect the first week back, especially since everyone is pretty beat up right now. I was pleased with the overall performance and how the team swam when they were tired.”

Wilmington did not lose an event to Manchester in the dual. Margaret Hoover won both individual events she competed in – 500-yard freestyle (5:58.21) and the 1,650 freestyle (20:22.33) while Hannah Davis did the same, winning the 100-yard freestyle (1:00.25) and the 50-yard freestyle (27.08).

Macki Leon rounded out the Quakers’ multi-event individual winners by claiming first-place honors in the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.83) and the 200-yard IM (2:24.78).

Ellyse Herr won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:19.91 while Kadie Grundy took home the title in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.64.

Leon and Davis also joined Frederick Rankin and Isak Alin of the men’s swimming team to win the mixed 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.75.

“We have a couple more weeks of training before taper starts, so we still have some work to do to complete the cycle,” said Breen. “We will have to be more focused on the little things as we continue to prepare for our championship meet.”

Wilmington returns to the pool with a home OAC meet against the University of Mount Union Saturday.