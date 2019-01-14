BW hot from 3, hands WC women 84-74 defeat

BEREA, Ohio – Baldwin Wallace University connected on 11-of-24 (45.8 percent) three-point shots in an 84-74 victory over the Wilmington College women’s basketball team in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday.

Baldwin Wallace, which snapped a three-game losing skid with the win, led 16-6 after the first quarter. Mackenzie Campbell got Wilmington within seven points (33-26) with 2:42 to play in the first half, but the Yellow Jackets scored nine of the first half’s final 11 points to lead by 14 at the break.

The hosts continued to press the advantage as the third quarter began, beginning the second half on a 26-7 run to open up a 25-point lead. The Quakers, who trailed by 21 points after the third quarter, put on full-court pressure in the fourth quarter in an effort to get back in the game. Wilmington got within six points (76-70) on a Campbell layup with 90 seconds to play, but BW hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

BW finished 50 percent from the field (26-of-52) along with making 21-of-22 from the free throw line. Wilmington countered with 43.8 percent (28-of-64) from the field, 15-of-17 (88.2 percent) at the line and 3-of-9 (33.3 percent) from distance.

Campbell led Wilmington with 17 points and four assists while McKayla Binkley also scored 17 points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds.

Lilly Edwards led BW with 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench. Gabby Garrett contributed 16 points in 19 minutes, off the bench.

Wilmington (7-8, 2-6 OAC) closes the first half of conference play at Muskingum University Wednesday.