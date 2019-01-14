Sherman Tanks power way to sweep of WHS bowlers

CHILLICOTHE – The Wilmington High School bowlers lost a pair of matches Friday against Unioto in non-league play at Shawnee Lanes.

The WHS boys were defeated 2,268 to 1,994. Elijah Martin led Wilmington with a 400 series. Unioto was red-hot in the first game with a 1,039. Ty Shobelock had games of 268 and 239 for Unioto.

The Lady Hurricane lost a close one, 1,566 to 1,543. Ariel Comberger led Wilmington with games of 167 and 184.

SUMMARY

January 11, 2019

@Shawnee Lanes

Wilmington Boys 1994 Unioto 2268

WHS-Brayden Rhoads 135, 131; Elijah Martini 210, 190; Mason McIntosh 134, 141; Jordan Tackett 128, 222; Grant Pickard 186, 161. TOTALS 793, 845

Bakers: 203, 153. TOTAL 356

UHS-Jason Shuman 203, 162; James Shuman 190, 164; Zeb Moore 147, 129; Christian Drake 260, 157; Ty Shobelock 239, 268. TOTALS 1039, 880

Bakers: 156, 193. TOTAL 349

Wilmington Girls 1543 Unioto 1566

WHS-Savannah Cox —, 107; Cassidy Cole 150, 95; Alexia Frazier 111, 135; Nicole Gallion 111, —; Ariel Comberger 167, 184; McKenzie Frazier 88, 83. TOTALS 627, 604

Bakers: 164, 148. TOTAL 312

UHS-Jordan Picus 141, 105; Paige Hammond 106, 111; Maykala Whitten 126, 122; Autumn Krafthefer 112, 108; Olivia Hardiman 168, 201. TOTALS 653, 650

Bakers: 155, 108. TOTAL 263