‘Burg takes 2 from Blanchester bowlers

The Blanchester boys and girls bowling teams lost matches to Williamsburg Monday in SBAAC National Division action.

The Ladycats were a bowler short from the start, which cost them two games and automatic misses in the baker games, coach Troy Ballinger said.

Bri Haun led BHS with a 226 two-game series. WHS won the match 1,716 o 1,126.

On the boys side, Williamsburg came out on top 2,094 to 1,883. Orin Potts led Blanchester with a 375 two-game series. Josh Allen bowled well in the baker games, ending the night with three strikes in the 10th frame.