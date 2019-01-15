Ladycats start fast in 64-26 win over Lady Cardinals

BLANCHESTER – Elecia Patton’s big first half led Blanchester to a 64-26 win over Felicity Monday in an SBAAC National Division girls basketball game at the BHS gym.

The Ladycats improve to 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the National Division.

Felicity, who dressed just six players, drops to 0-12 overall and 0-7 in conference play.

Patton scored eight points in the first quarter and eight more in the second as Blanchester got off to a fast start. Holly Scott poured in four field goals in the second period and BHS held a 43-6 halftime lead.

“We have been looking for other players to step up on the score sheet all season long,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “We haven’t had a lot of players contributing in that facet so to see some players get some baskets tonight was a good thing and we will look to carry that over as we move forward.”

In all nine Ladycats scored in the victory with Lilly Brown and Olivia Gundler getting eight each and Savanna Shank adding seven.

SUMMARY

January 14, 2019

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 64 Felicity 26

B 22.21.07.14…..64

F 02.04.10.10…..26

(64) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patton 8-1-3-20 Scott 5-0-0-10 Gundler 3-0-2-8 Roy 2-0-0-4 Staehling 1-1-0-3 Tangonan 0-0-0-0 Brown 4-0-0-8 Buerkle 1-0-0-2 Shank 3-1-0-7 Winemiller 0-0-0-0 Wells 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 28-3-5-64

(26) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Laubach 2-0-0-4 Balcer 0-0-0-0 Moore 3-1-4-11 Lowe 2-2-1-7 Botkin 0-0-4-4 Wagers 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 7-3-9-26

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-15.jpg