Blan 7th, 8th grade boys drop pair to MO

Blanchester Middle School boys basketball teams were defeated in a pair of games Monday by Mt. Orab.

The eighth grade Wildcats were defeated 47-23 and drop to 1-9 on the year.

Zach West had eight points for Blanchester.

Kyle Garrett had five points and five rebounds. Gabe Faulkner contributed three points. Tyler Bussell and Levi Montgomery scored two points each. Dustin Trace had two points and hauled in five rebounds. Isaiah Williams made one free throw.

In the seventh grade game, Blanchester was defeated 35-28 and is now 3-7 on the year.

Bryce Sipple had 16 points, four rebounds and six blocked shots for the Wildcats.

Nick Taylor and Quentin Rice had four points each. Bill Hamm scored two points and came up with two steals. Jansen Wymer had two points and three assists.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-16.jpg