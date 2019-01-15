Andrews, Dungan pace WHS boys swim team

WILMINGTON – Wilmington boys swimmers finished first or second in eight of 11 events to win a quad meet with Waynesville, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton Tuesday at Wilmington College.

The Hurricane boys notched victories in the 200-meter medley relay, 200 free, 50 free, 100 free, 100 back and 100 breast. Josh Andrews and Ricky Dungan each had two individual victories.

Wesley Vert led Clinton-Massie with a first place finish in the 400 free.

Cameron Vadnais was East Clinton’s best finisher with a fourth in the 400 free. Teammate Shane Lynch scored in two individual events.

Waynesville girls won eight of 11 events to edge Wilmington.

The lone Hurricane victories came in the 200 medley relay, 100 fly by Rachael Billups and 100 breaststroke by Mady Steinmetz.

Lillian Lentine was Massie’s top finisher with second-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and 400 free. Nina Lazic also had a second place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

Crystal Hargrave led EC by scoring in two individual events and one relay.

TEAM RESULTS

Girls – Waynesville 122, Wilmington 119, Clinton-Massie 48, East Clinton 7.

Boys – Wilmington 118, Waynesville 94, Clinton-Massie 68, East Clinton 7.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_SwimGraphic.jpg

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.