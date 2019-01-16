Mya nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game

Wilmington High School senior Mya Jackson has been nominated to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game.

She is believed to be the first female from WHS to be nominated for the game.

Jarron Cumberland was a nominee his senior season at Wilmington.

Jackson is one of 20 Ohio players being nominated for the honor of playing in the McDonald’s Game. Players from this area nominated include Gabbie Marshall of Mount Notre Dame, Mikala Morris of Kenton Ridge, Kennedi Myles of Walnut Hills and Sammie Puisis of Mason.

The 2019 McDonald’s All American Games will be held March 27 at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta also hosted the boys games in 1983 and 1992 and both boys and girls games in 2018.

The girls game will be broadcast on Espn2. Tipoff time will be announced at a later date.

Among the players who have participated include Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart as well as Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

Annually, 24 boys players and 24 girls players are chosen to play in the games from a pool of more than 800 nominees nationwide.

The primary goal of the McDonald’s All American Games is to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities. At RMHC, programs like the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room provide comfort and compassion to families with sick children so they are fully supported and able to be a part of their children’s care.

For more information about the McDonald’s All American Games, please visit www.mcdaag.com or follow us on Twitter @McDAAG.

Mya Jackson is one of 20 nominees from Ohio for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game girls all-star game set for March in Atlanta. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_GBK_wil_myaECgosh-1.jpg Mya Jackson is one of 20 nominees from Ohio for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game girls all-star game set for March in Atlanta. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File Mya Jackson is the all-time leading girls basketball point scorer in Clinton County history and is in the top five all-time among boys and girls basketball players in county history. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_GBK_wil_MyaJacksonEC.jpg Mya Jackson is the all-time leading girls basketball point scorer in Clinton County history and is in the top five all-time among boys and girls basketball players in county history. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File